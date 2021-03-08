Detroit’s Best Building Bracket: Vote in semifinal round, win cash prizes

Detroit has some of the best architecture in the world. But which building is the best?

We’ve launched a new bracket challenge to find out which of Detroit’s iconic and celebrated buildings is the best. Why? Just because. We all need something fun to do these days.

There are so, so many buildings to choose from, but we landed on the top 32. To contain the list a bit, we left out famous homes and churches, and stuck with buildings -- like, skyscrapers, museums, etc., and they have to be still standing, like Elton John.

We’re into Round 4 of the bracket, now down to 4 buildings. It’s the semifinal and it’s a doozy: The two No. 1 seeds, the Fisher Building and Guardian Building, have survived. The Fisher Building will take on the No. 3 Fox Theatre, and the Guardian will take on the No. 3 Michigan Central Station.

Round 4 voting ends Tuesday night. We’ve had more than 19,000 votes in this challenge so far!

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 4 (semifinal) of Best Buildings Bracket below: