We kicked off the first Daylight Saving Time Monday with a former winner of a WDIV singing contest. Joan Stevenson has been on the Detroit music scene for 25 years. She has won numerous local contests, including our station’s “Give Me the Mic” competition in 2004 and “Super Singer” in 1994. Joan considers herself more of a Broadway-style singer who is looking forward to performing live again in the city soon.

Watch Joan Stevenson sing “This Way Forever” from her home studio in the video above.