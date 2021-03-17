How to prepare your outdoor space for entertaining this spring, without blowing your budget

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The weather is warming up and things are looking promising for a less socially distant summer (fingers crossed!).

As we head into spring, it’s the perfect time to start looking at turning your backyard into a dream entertainment space.

Admittedly, it can be hard to find outdoor furniture that isn’t insanely expensive or too cheap to withstand the outdoor weather.

Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, which has outdoor furniture, said he came up with the company after being unable to find a happy medium between the low quality box store furniture and the $5,000 luxury pieces, after he was in the market for outdoor furniture.

When he realized no one was offering high-quality, affordable outdoor furniture, he did a lot of research, convinced his girlfriend to move closer to factories to source direct and started Yardbird.

“Michigan just seemed like a natural extension for us,” Dillon said of the store’s recent opening in Royal Oak. “When it turns nice, people want to be outdoors.”

Some of the pieces Yardbird stocks to help renovate yards include dining sets, deep seating sectionals, fire tables, decorative pillows and more. They’ll even set it all up for you.

He said now is a great time to take advantage of the huge comeback in outdoor dining. Even though we have to remain distant, having a good outdoor space makes seeing friends and family a little more doable during the pandemic.

To see more of what Yardbird has to offer, watch the video above.