3 Ways to organize your entryway

The entryway is the first thing you see when you walk in, it sets the tone for the whole house. If you are like me, the first thing you do when you walk in is drop everything you have, whether it be your coat or the mail, but that leaves your entryway looking like a cluttered mess. So I spoke with Lauren Combs, owner of Neat Method Detroit, to get her advice on how to make our entryways more organized and functional.

Create a “Drop Zone”

Like I mentioned, the first thing I do when I walk in is drop everything, and that is a habit not likely to change. So instead, she recommends designating a space for everything you drop. That way you not only know where to put it, but you know where to find it as well. Use containers that can easily fit the item, and ideally ones that you can label as well. Sections of the drop zone can include things like keys, mail, masks, and maybe seasonal items like sunglasses or hats and gloves. Think about what you always need to grab before you walk out the door, and make an organized spot for it near the door. As for the mail, this initial “drop zone” is not its end destination, so there is no need to sort it every time you pick it up from the mailbox. Instead, just move it to this designated spot inside the house, and then address it when you have the time.

Consider who can reach what

If you have kids living at your house, they are going to be able to reach different things than you are. You may want all the coats in the closet, but that can be very hard for a smaller child to reach and do on a regular basis. Instead, consider putting up hooks lower to the ground for kids to use. Put things you need and grab often at around shoulder height, easy to grasp. It’s much better to try and design the environment to fit you, and how you and your family like to operate, than to try and make new habits.

Don’t be afraid to switch it up

Life changes, as we all know, and that may mean restructuring your organization plan. For example, we used to not need to worry about masks, but now a spot by the door containing masks and hand sanitizer is a near must. Start with your initial plan, and see how it works, don’t be afraid to change something if it’s difficult to maintain. Organization should make your life easier, not harder. This flexibility also goes for the room itself, make sure it is easy to navigate, and consider investing in pieces that are easy to move around, in case you do need to switch things up.

For more of her tips, watch the video above. You can get help with your next home organization project by contacting Neat Method Detroit.