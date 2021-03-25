Dress like your headed to the party of the century like this legendary Boss Lady

We’re continuing our look at remarkable women during Women’s History Month. This Boss Lady was revered for her impact in the world of media.

‘Live In The D’ host Tati Amare chatted with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about the legendary chief, Katharine Graham and her style influence.

Katharine Graham is known for publishing facts that lead to the Watergate hearing and downfall of the Nixon administration. Jon explained that in 1966, Truman Capote threw a Black and White ball in Graham’s honor. This was known as the party of the century and Jon Jordan says this was a moment in fashion history.

Black and white is still a stylish go-to but some people may get intimated by the concept. Jon Jordan recommends simple ways to incorporate the color-blocking style into your wardrobe. He suggests wearing black and white track pants and making it a suit or pairing it with a floral top. You can also opt for some chic oxford ‘spectator’ shoes to upgrade your look. If you don’t have any spectators, Jon recommends heading to the craft store to paint your own.

Watch the video on more black and white styling tricks.