Here’s how you can ensure you have adequate health coverage, and ways you can save money

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are one year into the pandemic, and as vaccines start to roll out and people get back to work, it’s just as important now as ever to make sure our health care is covered.

Dr. Alan Smith from WellCare talked with Jason Carr to help explain Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and what people can get covered.

Medicare is the baseline federal health insurance program available for seniors and those with certain disabilities.

Medicare Advantage includes Medicare Part A, B and D, plus additional benefits. Plans through Medicare Advantage can lessen out-of-pocket expenses, and can include benefits for hearing, dental and vision, depending on a plan.

“We want to make sure every senior has adequate coverage, especially during the pandemic,” Smith said.

He said these extra benefits can make a huge difference, and can include:

Transportation to get to doctors appointments

Access to fitness memberships

Allowances for over-the-counter medicines

Flex cards

Giveback benefits and more

He said another great benefit is that that the Telehealth program will allow patients to meet with their doctor over a video call right from home.

