Detroit Tigers Top Moments Bracket: Vote in semifinals, win prizes

The Detroit Tigers are STILL undefeated!

Two games, two wins over the Cleveland Indians. Only 160 games away from playoff baseball in Detroit.

This week has been fun, but it doesn’t even scratch the surface of the top Tigers moments of the last 20 years. That’s where the Top Moments bracket comes in.

Our journey to crown the top Tigers moment since 2000 is down to the final four. On the top half of the bracket, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are moving on. The bottom half is a different story.

The No. 12 seed, Ernie Harwell’s farewell speech, upset the No. 1 seed in the bottom half, and it will now square off against Justin Verlander’s second no-hitter.

Which two moments will advance to the final round? Please vote below!

You can relive these moments through video highlights -- just click on the matchup in the list of links beneath the bracket. They will take you to a page with videos from MLB’s new archive system.

Ad

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 4 of the Detroit Tigers Moments Bracket below

Bracket pictures courtesy of Getty Images.

Video replays for semifinals