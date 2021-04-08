Have some family fun at this downriver gaming center

It may seem hard to find something cool to do that will interest the entire family. There is a place downriver that may have your answer! It’s called Rev’d Up Fun, a gaming center that has activities that all ages can enjoy. Since 2018, Rev’d Up Fun has been helping families make fun memories; it is something that the owners strive to do. Owner, Zach Johnson, says making great family memories has always been important to his family, from holiday trips to birthday parties. He wanted to help others do the same and that’s how Rev’d Up Fun was created.

There is plenty to do at Rev’d Up Fun, including a two-story laser tag course, a 3-D interactive game, bumper cars, and even a ropes course that hangs above the entire building. For the adults, there is axe-throwing, an arcade, and if you need to take a break, a restaurant that serves hot pizza, soft drinks and cold Michigan beer for the adults.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more about Rev’d Up Fun!