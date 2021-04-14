This Detroit Native is taking on a new role in Hollywood

This familiar face you may recognize from access Hollywood and now this multi-talented journalist, host, and philanthropist has added director and executive producer to her resume.

“Live in the D” Host Tati Amare chatted with Detroit Native, Shaun Robinson about her upcoming projects.

Robinson is very excited about her upcoming Lifetime series. Her first two episodes “Lust” and “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” premiere this weekend and feature lots of drama and scandal that will keep you on your toes. Robinson found the “Seven Deadly Sins” novels and wanted to produce them which lead her to team up with TD Jakes to do just that. The series includes bigs stars like Clifton Powell, Keri Hilson, and Kandi Buress.

As a Detroit native, Robinson believes she is doing well in Hollywood because of her hometown. She describes the city of Detroit as a city of resilience that has been engrained in her.

Watch the video to learn more about Shaun Robinson.