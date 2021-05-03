Restaurant’s upcoming Strawberry Festival sparks ideas for treats, Mother’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mother’s Day is next Sunday, a day to treat the mom in your life to something special.

Big Boy says the restaurants offer lots of ways to treat mom to a wonderful brunch -- or any meal that’s affordable and extra special. You could also win a $500 Visa gift card from our “Live in the D” Mother’s Day contest.

Kim DeGiulio spoke with Frank Alessandrini, the director of training at Big Boy, about their upcoming Strawberry Festival.

Big Boy is infusing strawberries into your favorite meals, so why not start with dessert?

Big Boy offers strawberry cheesecake, a strawberry pound cake sundae and a strawberry hot fudge cake.

Strawberry also goes well with breakfast like French toast.

Alessandrini also suggested paring it with ice cream to make your breakfast even sweeter.

