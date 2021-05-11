Pick up a unique street sweet

When you’re craving something sweet, it’s easy to look for the closest donut or piece of cake, but this bakery offers much more with a Mediterranean twist.

For Takeout Tuesday Live in the D featured David Kattula, the General Manager of Street Sweets in Sterling Heights.

Street Sweets is a Mediterranean and American infusion bakery. It’s a family-owned business that specializes in tasty treats such as baklava, cupcakes, and their one-of-a-kind dessert pie. You can also get your sweet treats stacked high on top of your coffee or soft drink to enjoy all your treats at one time.

Watch the video to learn more.