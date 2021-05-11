Mostly Cloudy icon
51º

Live In The D

Pick up a unique street sweet

Take home stackable treats, baklava and dessert pie from this bakery in Sterling Heights

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: 
street sweets
,
desserts to go
,
baklava
,
bakery
,
quarantine eats
,
sterling heights
,
takeout tuesday

When you’re craving something sweet, it’s easy to look for the closest donut or piece of cake, but this bakery offers much more with a Mediterranean twist.

For Takeout Tuesday Live in the D featured David Kattula, the General Manager of Street Sweets in Sterling Heights.

Street Sweets is a Mediterranean and American infusion bakery. It’s a family-owned business that specializes in tasty treats such as baklava, cupcakes, and their one-of-a-kind dessert pie. You can also get your sweet treats stacked high on top of your coffee or soft drink to enjoy all your treats at one time.

Watch the video to learn more.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: