Romance and laughs hit movie screens this weekend

It may be nice outside this weekend, but there are a few new movies hitting screens you can enjoy if you need a break from the sunshine.

On this week’s Reel Talk, the first film movie reviewer Greg Russell talked to Jason Carr about was Finding You, about a talented musician who travels abroad and meets a charming actor. The two begin an unlikely romance. Greg gave the movie three out of five reels, saying it is a nice movie if you are in the mood for something fun and light.

The next movie was Profile, which is about a British journalist who goes undercover to learn more about a terrorist organization that is recruiting young women. He called the movie intriguing. It was made in 2018 when Zoom was first released and the film was put on hold because the social connection app hadn’t become the largely used communication tool it is today. Greg gave the movie four out of five reels.

Finally, Greg talked about the new Netflix show, The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, and Mike Epps. The show is about the humorous things that happen in the lives of a working-class family. Greg said The Upshaws reminded him of the old school sitcoms of the 1980s.

Watch the video above to hear from the stars of Finding You, Profile, and The Upshaws.