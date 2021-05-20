This is one of the most important things to look for when it comes to protecting your home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we watch the housing boom continue, we’re definitely aware that taking care of your home will help its value.

One way of doing that is to ensure the interior and exterior is protected. And here’s the thing: When the exterior is strong, it helps keep the interior protected.

Brandon Parsons, with Home Exteriors of Michigan joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to discuss what goes into creating a good, sturdy roof and how it can make all of the difference for your home’s value, as well as the valuables inside it.

Parsons said one of the most important things to do when getting a new roof is to be sure you’re choosing a contractor who knows how to design a roof that specifically fits your home’s needs.

Whether it is a single shingle roof, or a more complicated one, it is vital the contractor knows what they are doing and how to do it correctly. Parsons also said to be sure the roof is properly ventilated. The most common issue he sees with roofs is that they are not properly ventilated, which can cause your home to overheat or create a host of other issues.

