Memories are timeless and now you can find treasures for each one

You can step back in time and discover all kinds of cool, unique, and rare things from days gone by at one store in Milford.

Host Jason Carr talked to Dawn Melonio, the owner of Timeless Treasures about the unique things you may find in the shop.

Some things are truly timeless and buying older artifacts with so much meaning can be a treasure in itself. This can be a dress, baseball card, or anything else that reminds you of your childhood, a favorite celebrity or someone important in your life.

Melonio showed off some unique items that may spark that nostalgic feeling in your heart just enough for you to buy and keep forever. She showed off Sophia Loren’s dress, nostalgic neon signs, boxing memorabilia, celebrity autographs and more.

Watch the video to learn more.