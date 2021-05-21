This Clarkston restaurant is serving Latin American inspired food on a giant patio

Clarkston – Inspired by Latin American flavors, with tastes added from around the world- Honcho offers a really unique, and tasty dining experience.

“Everybody hears that word and they think it’s like a Spaghetti Western term, but in reality, Honcho is a term American GIs brought back from WWII, and it is a Japanese term that refers to ‘squad leader’” explains Curt Catallo, the Co-Owner of Honcho.

The name perfectly fits their menu, as they like to take a playful approach to Latin American cuisine. The idea for this fusion of flavors actually began at another restaurant Catallo co-owns, the Clarkston Union.

For almost 20 years the Clarkston Union had a Taco Franco lunch special on Saturdays. Their guests and team loved it so much, they decided they wanted to make it a permanent restaurant.

In true Union Joints fashion, they looked for an old building to redesign into a restaurant.

“Part of our purpose is repurposing,” says Catallo.

They found their perfect spot in an old DPW building in downtown Clarkston. Their next door neighbor, Morgan’s service center, moved on to a different building, so they took over that one as well, combining the two to make a large restaurant right downtown next to Church Street.

The restaurant setting is very fun and eclectic, much like their menu. Cacti and cowboy-style decor decorate the walls, and they have a cool old prison door from Mexico that bars the entrance to the bathrooms. Old schoolroom chairs encircle newly made tables made of plywood. The space is open, airy, and one-of-a-kind.

Another component that really makes Honcho stand out, is their in-house coffee shop where they roast their own beans. You can stop in and pick up a coffee, or just go to their to-go window.

You can start your day with coffee at Honcho, and at night be sitting around a fire, enjoying a Margarita and taquitos.

Dishes you can find on their menu include Mexican classics, like nachos and enchiladas, but also some Peruvian dishes like the salchipapas loaded fries. There is also a heavy Asian influence with their Korean BBQ Pork rice bowl which blends flavors like kimchi with a Peruvian chili sauce. If tacos are your thing, they have a giant list of options including vegetarian and meat options. The bulgogi tacos are a must-try. You can also pick what sort of shell you want as well.

Honcho is located at 3 E Church Street in Clarkston. Plus, they’re hiring!