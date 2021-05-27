Get the fun going at the BBQ with these lawn games

This Memorial Day weekend will be full of grilling, laughing and relaxing with friends and family, so why not kick up the fun a little with some classic backyard games? Kila Peeples showed three games you can bring out that are easy to learn to play and will serve up a dish of friendly competition. One was bocce, an Italian game where you roll a colorful ball to the pallina, or a smaller ball. The one closest to the pallina wins.

Another game to play is old school croquet, where you knock a ball through rickets, or stands, with a mallet. There are various ways to play the game, but any way you play it, it will be will be a good time.

Finally, there’s Kan Jam, which basically combines frisbees and slam dunks. The goal is to get the frisbee in the can with or without the help of a teammate.

Watch the video above to see the games in action