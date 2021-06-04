Catch the spirit in theaters this weekend

Reel Talk Spirit Untamed, High on the Hog and more on Liv ein the D

If you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, you aren’t short on options. There’s a new movie in theaters and two new series on Netflix. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr to tell him all about them.

A new animated feature from Dreamworks hits movie theaters today. It’s called Spirit Untamed and follows the journey of a young girl who moves to a new town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. The two share a special bond and when a wrangler decides he’s going to round up and take Spirit and his herd, the young girl embarks on an adventure to save her four-legged friend.

There are also two new series on Netflix including the final season of The Kominsky Method and a new documentary series High On The Hog.

Watch the video above to see what Greg had to say about the series, and to see his interviews with cast from all the new projects.