Don’t let your opportunity for summer barbeque float away

During the summer it’s all about being on the lake. When hitting the beach, or out in your boat living that sandbar life, you usually have to leave the grill behind, but not anymore. Two Metro Detroit natives have an invention that caught the eye of a billionaire investor on “Shark Tank.”

Jeremy Quillico and Michael Bashawty are the owners of Float ‘N’ Grill. Float ‘N’ Grill is a small grill you can take with you in the water. It has three built-in cup holders, an igniter, and a grease trap.

Even though it may seem a bit dangerous, the lower base is plastic with a weight displacement so the waves won’t knock it over.

The entrepreneurs got a chance to be featured on “Shark Tank” and were able to get an investment from Daniel Lubetzky, a shark from the 2020 season.

Watch the video to learn more.