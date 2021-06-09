Art and coffee unite at this Dearborn cafe

When you go to a coffee shop, you might want a little more than just your cup of java, there is a cafe in West Dearborn that offers a jolt to your other senses. Black Box Coffee and Art not only has delicious coffee and teas, but also displays of local artwork that you can look at while you enjoy your drink. Owner Sarah Alcoderay recently opened the petite shop to encourage people to not only try their tasty coffee concoctions, but to support beautiful artwork and crafts made by artists who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While you can get a regular cup of joe at Black Box, the shop is becoming well known for its creative coffees, especially the Bourbon Caramel Latte with oat milk.

Watch the video above to learn more about Black Box Coffee Shop and Art.