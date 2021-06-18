This is a perfect gift for the dad who loves golf

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are wrapping up our weeklong contest to salute all the dads leading up to Father’s Day.

Each day, we have been giving away $500 that could make the day even more special for the dad in your life.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Barry Owens, general manager of Treetops Resort in Gaylord, about the dads who love golfing. If that sounds like the father in your life, a trip to Treetops, where there are five courses, might be the perfect gift.

The resort is celebrating legendary golf pro Lee Trevino and his 20th anniversary of a hole-in-one on the golf course. Trevino will be participating in a demonstration on the range, as well as a fireside chat with George Blaha, the Michigan State football team play-by-play radio voice.

Tickets for spectators are $35. And while there’s still time to snag some, if you’re looking to travel to Treetops for golfing this weekend, Owens recommends the earlier, the better.

Ad

For more information click or tap here.