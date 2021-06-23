Cloudy icon
Peyton Manning throws questions at college students

University of Michigan students will be featured on premiere episode of College Bowl

Jorge Reyna
, Intern

College Bowl Game Show on Live in the D

Peyton Manning is returning to a bowl but it’s not to throw a ball, but instead throw questions at college students.

Students from the University of Michigan will be featured in the premiere of College Bowl, the college trivia game show that is hosted by NFL Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Sarah Stawarz, Katey Salogar, and Mahir Piyarali are representing the University of Michigan on the show and had no idea what type of questions were going to be asked, but said they watched a lot of Jeopardy!.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

