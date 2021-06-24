Makeup movement for men taking over

Live In The D takes a look at the growing popularity of makeup for men.

As time moves forward, new trends become more popular whether it’s because of celebrities or your favorite influencer. One new normal for men might be for them to join the makeup game.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan explained some of the simple makeup uses for men to make it look like you don’t have any makeup on.

Jordan explains different uses that celebrities like Alex Rodriguez use for himself and some of his friends, and how they look before and after using makeup.

Watch the full interview above for Jordan’s makeup advice for men.