A new song and sound from the lead singer of rock band Sponge

The front man of one of the most popular Alt-rock bands in the 1990′s and 2000′s has new song and sound. Vinnie Dombroski is already known as the lead singer of the band, “Sponge”, with hits like Plowed and Molly (16 Candles), but now he is venturing into a more country-rock sound with his new project, “Diamondbuck”. Dombroski spoke to Jason Carr and Tati Amare about his new venture, and his new song “Ghost Cowboy of Detroit”. When asked about the background of his new album, Dombroski said as he constantly writes songs, they sometimes don’t fit with the genre of his two bands; besides Sponge, he is also a part of a Rockabilly/punk band called The Orbitsuns.

Dombroski also confirmed that along with the new “Diamondbuck” release, a new Sponge album is will be out soon as well.

