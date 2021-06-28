Life changes might mean changing your insurance coverage

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A lot of people have experienced many changes in their lives over this past year or so, and those changes can have a big impact in so many ways.

Monday is National Insurance Awareness Day, so why not take a deeper look at your current coverage?

After such a long year, Matthew McGrail of Meadowbrook Insurance Agency recommends making changes to home insurance because of the impact of remote working and learning, home renovations and large lifestyle purchases.

McGrail also talked about how car insurance can be affected, since you may be driving less or have a new driver in the family.

Other life changes to consider are getting married or divorced, having a baby, or monitoring a serious illness.

For more information on making changes to insurance to fit your post-pandemic life a bit better, click or tap here.