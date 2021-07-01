Try some new flavors for National Ice Cream Month

Hudsonville Ice Cream Introduces New Flavors on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ready for some fun news? Thursday kicks off National Ice Cream Month.

Yes, there is an entire month devoted to the rich, creamy stuff!

Rachel Messingschlager from Hudsonville Ice Cream wants to help you celebrate.

It’s always great to have your favorite go-to ice cream, but for National Ice Cream Month, it may be fun to try out some new flavors, Messingschlager said.

She shared two new seasonal flavors from Hudsonville Ice Cream: America’s Fireworks and Blueberry Graham Delight.

The two flavors are limited edition, so you can only get them for a short time.

Hudsonville is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with its “Sweetest Summer Ever,” where the company offers a new giveaway every Wednesday.

You could win a one-year supply of Hudsonville Ice Cream.

To get the scoop, click or tap here.

Watch the video above to learn more.