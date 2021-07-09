Don’t be scared. Here’s how to safely travel with your jewelry

We are into summer vacation seasons and a lot of people will be taking off for new destinations. When it comes to packing, one common dilemma is if you should take your jewelry and if so, how do you enjoy your vacation and not be stressed about losing it?

Elaine Jaeger, owner of Elaine B. jewelry in Ferndale, found some solutions to put your mind at ease when traveling with jewelry.

Jaeger believes that jewelry is meant to be lived in so you should take it on vacation too. She recommends packing you’re “almost” favorite jewelry so you can save your more prized or experience jewelry for when you’re back home. This will help you still look and feel your best while you are on your next adventure.

Packing jewelry can be easy to misplace when trying to stuff everything in a bag to catch your next flight. Jaeger suggests investing in a travel jewelry case. Many of the cases range in size depending on your needs but this will prevent those perky necklace tangles or losing a stud earring.

Ad

If you’re not sure what jewelry you would travel with you could make something new at Elaine B. Jewelry. You can create custom jewelry or find something unique that fits your personal style.

Watch the video to learn more.