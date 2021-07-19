This singer’s got a soulful sound

Soulful singer and songwriter Ashlee Moss spoke with Tati Amare about how she discovered her love for singing in her church, and she smiles from ear-to-ear with excitement when asked about her recent projects.

The singer draws from different sources for inspiration for her music and even different artists like Nat King Cole, who she says her her favorite artist.

Moss released an EP last year called All My Fault. You can find the project on all streaming platforms.

Watch the video above of the full interview and see Ashlee Moss perform her song All My Fault.