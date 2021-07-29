Check out this spot that literally injects its custard with flavors

Live in the D: Serving up unique custard creations

The Custard Company in Dearborn is taking custard to another level with its creative concoctions.

While the menu includes traditional frozen custard, it also focuses on unique creations like The Sweet Bun. It’s a donut ice cream sandwich that’s hot pressed on the outside, but cold on the inside.

The Custard Company also serves up loaded cones. The sweet treat starts with a regular cone, which is then injected with syrup and rolled in toppings.

Shop owner Jamal Jaward says funfetti and cookie monster are among the most popular flavors he offers.

Watch the video to find out how The Custard Company is collaborating with the Detroit Pistons.