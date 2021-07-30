Love a good summer sidewalk sale? This weekend’s event aims to please

Birmingham Shopping District on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer sidewalk sales are back in full force, and one Metro Detroit city is hosting one of the biggest ones of the year.

A “Live in the D” sponsor, Birmingham Shopping District, is hosting Day on the Town, in which shoppers can find deals galore from dozens of local merchants.

Executive director Sean Kammer spoke to Jason Carr about Day on the Town, and talked about what shoppers can expect at the event.

The streets of downtown Birmingham will be closed to car traffic, and will be lined with display tables and tents filled with retailers selling everything from home goods to clothing and jewelry.

There will be special offers and discounts offered, as well.

Kammer also said restaurants will be participating, with outdoor patios and open public spaces for dining.

Street parking can be found just outside the event, and the five nearby parking structures will be free during the hours of the event’s operation.

Ad

To find out more about Birmingham’s Day on the Town, visit this website.

Watch the video above to hear more about the event.