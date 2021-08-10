3 ways to spoil your pup for National Spoil Your Dog Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Tuesday is the day to spoil your dog -- you know, since it’s National Spoil Your Dog Day.

Whether you spoil them with love, treats, toys, etc., it’s the perfect time to remind man’s best friend how much they mean to you.

Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane said there are so many ways to spoil your dog, for instance:

Take them toy shopping, or pick one out to surprise them. Treat them to a new, comfy bed. Invest in a new collar, leash or harness to let your pup’s personality shine.

For Tuesday’s All 4 Pets pet of the week, we got to meet the adorable Talulla, an American pit bull mix that wants to be spoiled and stay active with a family.

Watch the video above for more tips on how you can spoil your pup.