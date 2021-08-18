Going crazy for the claw

You see a claw machine at the arcade and you have to try your luck. (You may even go crazy for the game like in the movie Toy Story)

Crazy Claw is a mobile game that allows you to play for real prizes and get them shipped to your home.

Trevor Donner spoke on growing up and his father taking him to arcades to try their luck with the claw machine. Eventually, the father-son duo got the game down pretty well.

The two went on to start with a YouTube channel that shows off their wins and eventually developed clawcrazy.com. On the website you can play in real-time for real prizes.

Watch the video above to see how it works and if Jason could snag a prize when he played the game live.