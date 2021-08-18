Partly Cloudy icon
Take your next party up a notch with this mobile bar service

Tasting Taps was launched by a mother-daughter duo

Suzette Goff and Alexis Goff are a mother-daughter duo, best friends, and now business partners after they launched a mobile bar service called Tasting Taps.

The Sylvan Lake mother and daughter started the business as a pandemic project, but it’s continued to grow as they literally roll into more events across Metro Detroit.

Tasting Taps offers the rental of various beverage trucks that were retrofitted to feature taps and bars.

Booking with Tasting Taps includes a truck rental, ice, set-up prior to the event and breakdown after the event. Tasting Taps does not sell alcohol, but says it will set up any alcohol provided by the customer.

Add-on services are also offered, including specialty soda syrups, customized signage and themed décor.

