Engines are revving for a big tradition on Woodward Ave.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back in action, bringing cars and crowds to Woodward Avenue in multiple communities across Metro Detroit.

Various special events are planned during the Woodward Dream Cruise, which will switch into high gear on Saturday, August 21. Some festivities were already underway on Friday.

If you love Mustangs, you’ll want to know that Ferndale is home to Mustang Alley. There will be more than 700 Mustangs along Woodward Avenue at 9 MIle Rd. on Saturday, according to Director of Special Events for the City of Ferndale, Michael Lary.

Although cars are the big focus of the Dream Cruise, there will also be musical entertainment.

