A new flower shop in Detroit can help you cultivate your floral skills

Detroit – Beautiful blooms full of color and fragrance, are what you will find at Flowers for Dreams in the Eastern Market district.

“Flowers For Dreams is a floral company,” explains Alex Mayo, the Sales& Marketing Director. “It’s not like we’re a local mom and pop floral company, but we’re not much bigger. So we do a lot of bouquets, weddings, events. We get all of our flowers locally crafted.”

But this is so much more than just a flower shop, and it’s been that way since the beginning. Founders Steven Dyme and Joseph Dickstein came up with the idea while they were in college in 2012. They were trying to come up with a creative way to make some extra money, and they wanted to help out the kids they were tutoring, so they started selling flowers. At the end of the summer they had donated over 400 backpacks, and their business was born. They changed their name to Flowers For Dreams, to more accurately describe their mission.

They expanded over the years to Milwaukie and Detroit, opening their second Detroit Location in Eastern Market in July of 2021.

To this day, they still donate 25% of their profits to charities. Every quarter their employees vote on a new cause to support, and local charities that support that cause (i.e. food instability, women and girls, animals, etc.) are invited to apply. The Flowers for Dreams Foundation picks a charity for each city they are in, and 1/4 of the profits from those locations go directly to those charities.

Besides blossoming bouquets, you can also buy house plants as well, all for a fair price. Right now, they have three styles of bouquets available: tropical, prairie, and farm. You can purchase them in various sizes, with a vase or without.

For those who want to grow their floral skills, they also have a DIY subscription box. You can choose how often you want it delivered and it comes with everything you need to build your bouquet including the blooms and the tools. Plus, there will also be a link to a tutorial you can watch.

For more information on Flowers for Dreams, you can visit their Eastern Market Studio at 1490 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit, or pick up some blooms at their grab-n-go spot in Parker’s Alley at 1435 W. Farmer St. in Detroit.