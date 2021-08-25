This shop will have mom and daughter dressing like a boss

You may be focusing on shopping for back to school clothes for your kids, but why not get something for yourself as well?! A local boutique sells clothing they say is unique and tasteful enough for mom and daughter to dress alike. Tenisia Evans, owner of Girl Boss Fashions, joined Tati Amare to discuss her store and how she opened a new store in downtown Detroit last year.

Evans said Girl Boss Fashions has 5 locations in and around the Detroit area. They sell everything from shirts, shoes, dresses, and jackets that can be worn from brunch to church. Evans also said she is happy that she is able offer clothing that is appropriate for all ages and fashionable as well. Girl Boss Fashions successfully opened its 5th location in Detroit in 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic; she said she pivoted in her business style from brick-and-mortar, to click-and-order, which was key in the helping her business thrive during the pandemic.

Watch the video above to see some of the fashions that Girl Boss offers.