Detroit’s biggest Jazz festival returns to close out Summer

Labor Day weekend means the summer season is coming to a close, but it also means it’s festival time! There are a lot of great events happening over the holiday weekend, and one of those events is The Detroit Jazz Festival presented by Rocket Mortgage. President and Artistic Director of the festival, Chris Collins, joined Tati Amare to discuss how the event will be done this year, and about some of the artists that will be performing.

This year’s festival will be different than previous years. It will still have live music, but instead of being in-person, it has transitioned to a live-stream event. Collins said even though it will be a broadcasted festival, it will still be free to enjoy via online, and on numerous radio stations. He also said this year’s music lineup will be one to hear, including Herbie Hancock, Take 6 and many local musicians.

Watch the video above to hear from one of the bands that will be playing at The Detroit Jazz Festival presented by Rocket Mortgage.