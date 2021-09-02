Unwind and un-cork a bottle at this wine bar

Some people may think that going to a wine bar is something you have to get dressed up fancy for. Well, there is a place in Detroit where you can come as you are and enjoy a glass of fine wine. Motor City Wine in Corktown has been popping corks of wines from all over the world for almost 10 years. The owner, David Harmon-Parcells, opened the wine bar after having trouble finding a place that served high quality wine without a high price tag. He says he was one of the first people to open a bar that was dedicated to serving wine, but wanted to make sure that it didn’t break the bank to enjoy. David also said he wanted Motor City Wine to be a place where you could unwind with friends, or maybe even bond with new ones over a glass or two.

Motor City Wine serves traditional types of wines that you may find at a restaurant or store like a Pinot Noir or a Chardonnay. However, the shelves are also stacked with wines that you might not easily find somewhere else. Once the cork has been popped on a selected wine, it can be enjoyed in the speakeasy styled bar, or on the outdoor patio.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more about Motor City Wine.