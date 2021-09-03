This bakery wants to help you prepare for Rosh Hashanah

Monday is Labor Day but it’s also Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Thousands of people in our community will be celebrating with big feasts and very special desserts.

If you are not up to all that baking or you are an invited guest looking to bring something special there’s a mother and daughter team that runs a bakery and they are ready to take your order.

Culinary Combo Bakery is owned by Jodi Polk and her daughter, Jessica Barris. They talked with Tati Amare about the special treats they are offering for the holiday.

Barris explained that apples and honey play a big part in starting the Jewish New Year with something happy and sweet. She suggests customers try the mini apple honey cakes, apple cider cupcakes, apple sugar cookies, or deep-dish apple pies to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Culinary Combo also offers Rice Krispie Treats in the shape of a donut and dipped in chocolate.

If you’re looking to go the more “traditional” route, Culinary Combo offers cheesecakes, biscotti, and brownies.

Ad

Watch the video to learn more.