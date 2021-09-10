This monthly package will light up your home with a new scent

Lighting a candle and letting the fragrance fill your home is a perfect way to create a cozy and comfy environment and now you can have luxurious candles delivered right to your door.

Susie Stefani and Connie Burgess from Candle Couture have a way to make your house smell beautiful every month.

Candle Couture is a local company that will make your candle enjoyment easy and even add a little beauty to your home. The company makes handmade candles and they keep things exciting by having different shaped vessels and unique scents for candles that you can receive monthly. Each candle has a theme based on the month. For the month of September, they are celebrating honeybee season with an honorary honey pot candle, which is a crystal beehive shaped holder with a candle that has a honey vanilla lavender scent.

Candle Couture also makes candles that are good for the environment. They use coconut-apricot wax because it’s easy to work with, it’s paraben and toxin-free and it also burns longer. The team encourages you to reuse the candle holders or collect them.

