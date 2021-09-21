This soup kitchen provides food, resources to those in need in the community -- here’s how you can help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For more than 90 years, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen has been a source of hope, feeding bodies, nourishing spirits and strengthening communities in the Detroit area.

The kitchen offers many resources to those in need, including two meal sites, a bake house and a substance abuse recovery house.

Brother Gary Wegner, Executive Director of Capuchin Soup Kitchen, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to discuss how you can help them continue to help women, children and men in our area.

On Oct. 5, Local 4 will kick off the Capuchin Soup Kitchen telethon, supporting this important cause in the community, and we are asking you to join us to help get things rolling early.

The community can lend their support to Capuchin Soup Kitchen by donating over the phone at 313-579-2100, or by going to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen telethon website.

Wegner said that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Support Our Capuchin Kitchen (SOCK) Fundraiser has not been held for the past two years. The telethon has become an important substitute for the SOCK dinner.

