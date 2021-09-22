Here’s how to build the healthiest salad

Jody: Healthiest Salad on Live in the D

Jody: Healthiest Salad on Live in the D

You might think all salads are healthy, but some salads can actually be less healthy than a cheeseburger! Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler set out to create what she calls “the healthiest salad in the world.” She shared the recipe with Live In The D’s Jason Carr. It features a salad dressing that Jason loves. Jody says the base of her salad starts with watercress and also features microgreens.

Watch the video above to hear Jody talk about what makes the ingredients in her salad so healthy.

Check out Jody’s special recipe:

BASE

1 cup watercress

1/2 cup microgreens of choice

1/2 cup Napa cabbage chopped

VEGGIES

Chopped broccoli (as much as you like)

Chopped tomatoes (as much as you like)

Thinly sliced carrots (as much as you like)

ADD-INS

1 tablespoon chopped nuts of choice

2 tablespoons Pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon Hemp seeds

PROTEIN

3/4 cup cooked Lentils OR 3 ounces Salmon

SPLURGE- PICK 1

Grated or crumbled sheep or goat milk cheese

Chopped olives

Turkey bacon bits

DRESSING

1 small avocado peeled and pitted

Juice of 1 medium to large lemon

2-3 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup of basil (add any herbs you like)

1 tablespoon raw honey

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

2 tablespoons of chopped scallions

Sea salt and cayenne pepper to taste

Blend all dressing ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Add 1 tablespoon of water at a time to achieve desired consistency of dressing.