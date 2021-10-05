Love animals and have time on your hands? Here’s how you can help those in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re an animal lover and have some extra time on your hands, volunteering for Michigan Humane could be the perfect fit for you.

The society is looking for volunteers to help with its mission of caring for animals in need, and there are a variety of options for doing so.

One option is to spend time at Michigan Humane’s adoption centers so as to help with animal care and enrichment. Volunteers can also provide support through help with facility maintenance. Another way to help is through assisting with events and special projects.

Foster caregivers are also needed to either take home animals that are too young to be adopted, or are in need of extra care before they are adopted.

Click here to learn more.

If you’re simply looking to add a furry friend to family, Michigan Humane is searching for a home for a kitten named Tonya. She’s described as being a “ball of energy,” so she would be a great fit in a home that’s active and engaging.

Watch the video above to meet Tonya.