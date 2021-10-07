See if you can complete this brain teaser of a corn maze

Attempting to get through a corn maze can be a fun fall adventure! Some people like them to be simple and easy to complete, and some like a challenge. One maze in Northville might take a little more brain power than previous years, plus it’s all for a great cause. Kila Peeples went to Maybury Farm to test out the newly remodeled corn maze that was designed by actual engineers from the Ford Volunteer Corp.

Diana Wallace, Executive Director of Maybury Farm, said fans of the maze asked for the nine-acre course to be made more difficult to complete. With the help of the engineers, the maze now has more twists, turns, and dead ends that make it a little harder to find the exit. If this sounds like too much to handle, there is a smaller maze that is much easier to finish. Ticket sales for the wagon ride to the maze, helps Maybury Farm continue their work of feeding and taking care of the animals on the farm. Plus, being a non-profit, the funds also help maintain the educational programs they provide.

Watch the video above to learn more about the corn mazes at Maybury Farm!