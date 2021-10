It’s time for the Cider Mill Donut Showdown!

Who has the best cider mill donuts in Metro Detroit? We picked 32 of our local favorites for a Live in the D bracket challenge. Now it’s your turn -- you have some tough decisions to make! We’re down to the final 8.

A final winner will be announced on Live in the D on Friday, Oct. 15.

Vote below in Round 3 of the Cider Mill Donut Showdown: