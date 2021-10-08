Top picks for Haunted Houses and kid-friendly attractions for the 2021 Halloween Season

31401 John R Rd, Bldg 2, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Azra Chamber of Horrors is back! Each chamber could be a step closer to your freedom or will you be trapped in the chamber forever? Azra Chamber of Horrors is a multi-level maze. The attraction is located next door to other attractions like Escape Room Zone and Rage Room. General admission to Azra Chamber of Horrors is $25; VIP Fast Pass is $40; Instant Access is $80. This means more fun in one place. Click here for more information.
Eloise Asylum
30712 Michigan Ave, Westland, MI 48186
Welcome to the future of haunted houses. Eloise Asylum is one of Michigan’s newest high-tech haunted attractions. The spooky home is technically two haunted attractions in one and is filled with multi-million-dollar, high-level scare technology. As you walk through, everything around you will seem eerily real as the advanced projection mapping, that was used in the Van Gogh Immersive Experience, creates a new terrifying world with you inside. Eloise Asylum has two Cold Spark Pyrotechnic Simulators whichproduce a cold spark that is safe, odorless, and emits a low smoke output while still delivering a shockingly entertaining display! Tickets to Eloise asylum start at $40 for a combo pack for entrance to both haunted attractions; VIP Pass is $65. Click here for more information.
Scarefest Scream Park
34111 28 Mile Rd, Lenox, MI 48048
An attraction park full of terror, what more could you ask for during the Halloween season? Scarefest Scream Park was voted #1 Haunted house on Vote 4 the Best in 2020. The Park includes four different types of scare attractions: Hayride of Doom, Castle of the Dead, Forest of Darkness, and the Terror Zone Maze. If you are looking for family-friendly scares head over to the hayride, but if you are ready to face all your fears at once head over to the Castle of the Dead. The Scream Park also features food, movies, a live band, a beer tent, and more. Scarefest Scream Park general admission starts at $15; all-inclusive (admission to four attractions) is $45; VIP Pass is $70. For parking, the haunted attraction asks for a $1 donation or canned food to benefit the local food pantry. For more information, click here.
The Scream Machine
23131 Ecorse Rd. Taylor, MI 48180
Scream into insanity as you walk through the halls of an asylum! The Scream Machine resident, Dr. Strach, is known for killing multiple people with one rusty ax and now he will lead you through your worst nightmares. General admission starts at $18. You can add on an escape room experience or upgrade to the VIP experience for an extra fee. For more information, click here.
Kid-friendly Attractions
Maybury Farm
50165 Eight Mile Rd, Northville, MI 48167
Grab a partner and hold on tight to make it to the end of the corn maze together! Maybury Farm brings farm animals to the community but during the Halloween season, they offer a corn maze and wagon ride for the little ones throughout October! Maybury Farm is also celebrating its Great Fall Festival on October 9th and 10th which includes fun attractions like beeswax candle making, an apple basket toss, pumpkin decorating, scarecrow ring toss, and more. The corn maze and wagon ride cost $13 per person. Kids 2 & under are free. For more information, click here.
HallowGlow at TreeRunner Adventure Park
6600 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
If your kids or teens need something spooky and super adventurous HallowGlow could be the spot. HallowGlow TreeRunner is hosting its glow nights through the month of October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It’s a 3-hour outdoor experience (2-hour experience for the junior park) of climbing ropes and ziplining through the trees. Each course has a different difficulty level so the whole family can take on a challenge. You can expect lights, music, and trick-or-treat candy! You are encouraged to wear a costume for your adventure. HallowGlow Climb tickets for ages 6 and over is $54 per person. HallowGlow Junior Park tickets for ages 4-7 are $28 per person. For more information, click here.
Glenlore Trails: The Haunted Attraction
3860 Newton Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48382
Head to the magical, haunted trail for some family fun. Glenlore Trails is an immersive walking path through a spooky forest with lots of friendly ghosts. The forest is full of interactive lights that any age will enjoy. The trail has expanded since last year which means there is more to experience. Glenlore Trails tickets start at $15 for children ages 4 to 12; $25 for general admission for ages 13 to 64; $20 for Seniors.
Canterbury Village
2359 Joslyn Ct, Orion Charter Township, MI 48360
Ready for a fun stroll and a creepy haunted house with the family? Canterbury Village is hosting a Halloween stroll where the kids and their families can walk through the village passing through pumpkin trees, a spooky carousel house, a scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, and lots more. At the end of your stroll, you can pick up some hot chocolate, cider, and donuts. Adult beverages such as Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails are available for purchase as well. Halloween stroll tickets are $15 per person for anyone 2 years of age or older. For more information, click here.
If you’re looking for something a bit scarier for teens and adults, stop by Canterbury’s Fright Village. The village features 4 haunted attractions including Phryte Manor Dead & Breakfast, Phryte Doll Company Factory, Phryte Wing Sunnydale Hospital, and Phryte Gardens Field of Screams. There will be three different haunted houses in the Canterbury Castle and one in the garden haunted by some very scary spirits. General Admission is $15 per person; VIP Pass is $40 per person and parking is $5 per vehicle. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.