Have a frightening good time at this award-winning haunted house

Halloween is coming up and you might want to kick off the scary season with a trip to a haunted house. There is one in Madison Heights that is not only raking in the screams, but also awards. Kila Peeples went to Azra Chamber of Horrors to see what makes it one of the top haunts in Michigan.

Azra has been named Michigan’s #1 Haunted House and top 20 in the nation by Scare Factor. Kimberly Elliston, the Haunt Director, said she believes it is one of the best because there is something different and unexpected around every corner. Not every room is the same, and you just don’t know what, or who, might pop out at you.

Kimberly said the haunt is no-touch, which means no one touches the visitor and no one touches the participants. She also said the fun starts before you even enter the “chamber of horrors” with Club Azra. This happens in the line before you get in. There is entertainment including fire dancers and a DJ getting you pumped up for a scary good time.

Ad

Watch the video above for more about Azra Chamber of Horrors.