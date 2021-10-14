Here’s a peek inside Meijer’s new Rivertown Market in Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a new neighborhood grocery store in Detroit, and it’s causing quite a buzz.

Meijer just opened its Rivertown Market on East Jefferson Avenue last week. This is an area that doesn’t have many options when it comes to picking up produce, and the locals are flooding in.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of fresh, affordable products, with a huge emphasis on local items, many created by people right here in the D.

Now, this new market is a bit different from your typical Meijer Superstore. For one, the footprint is quite a bit smaller, clocking in at 42,000 square feet as opposed to their regular stores, which are between 160,000 to 200,000 square feet. This means they cut out a few sections like their electronics and other hard goods.

Instead, they decided to really double down on local vendors. You can get Great Lakes Coffee at the in-store cafe, or you can purchase the bagged coffee to make at home. They also carry lots of baked goods from a variety of local bakeries, honey from Bees in the D, hard cider from Blake’s, salads from Planted Detroit, and so much more.

Outside of food items, they have a good selection of health and beauty products. They have locally made body scrubs from G.L.A.M., and whipped shea butters from Crystal Eikcaj.

Meijer also worked with local muralists to paint murals on their outer wall, and they plan on selling prints of their works in the future.

In total, the store has more than 2,000 locally made goods. As the store director, Marcus Reliford, put it, “We’re here to be the community grocery store for the city of Detroit.”

To see more, watch the video above. The new Meijer Rivertown Market is located at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit. For more information on their products and sales, click or tap here.