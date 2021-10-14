Is it hard to find a date in the D?

Sweetest Day is this weekend and, for those looking for love, the dating scene has definitely changed. There are dating apps, but where do singles go to mingle? Are there still challenges when it comes to dating due to the pandemic? Kila Peeples went out to Campus Martius to ask singles if it is hard to find a potential date in the city. The answers were interesting to say the lease!

While some people said it is not hard to find someone they connect with and want to date, others say it’s still tough to meet someone in person. One single man said he finds it hard because he is from the south and the dating rules are different here. Another said he recently moved to Detroit and it is hard just to find people with similar tastes and lifestyles to hang out with. However, one single woman said it is different for the ladies, even going as far as to say finding a date is as easy as going to the gas station and striking up a conversation with a stranger!

Many singles Kila spoke to said the pandemic prevented a lot of activities that would make meeting someone easier. But now, that restaurants, museums, and other public places are open, the door to potentially finding love is too.

