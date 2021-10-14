Take your nails up a notch this fall

When you are getting ready for your date, you want to make sure your nails are on point. This fall it’s time to try different shades on our finger tips.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare to chat about some important nail news.

Jon says if your wardrobe is neutral then bright and bold nails will take your outfit up a notch.

To make red nails interesting this season, Jon says think about red in every other way except classic red. He says get creative with colors like deep burgundy, rosy undertones, and orangey casts.

Jon suggests to think “blackish” this time of year for your nail polish. He says super deep hues of blues, burgundies, and grays will make it more interesting. He also says using your black polish as a base coat then glazing over it with something sheer and frosty is trending as well.

The style editor also says the American Manicure is a subtle style with a nude or rosy base with off-white tips.

Watch the video above for full interview and more fashion advice from Jon Jordan.