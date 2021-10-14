This local bakery is known for more than cakes

Horchata Coffee on Live in the D

As we approach the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, we decided to check out one of the hottest coffee trends that’s being talked about everywhere from social media to the New York Times, horchata cold brewed coffee.

Luis Zavala, general manager of MexicanTown Bakery, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about the coffee concoction.

Zavala says one of MexicanTown Bakery’s most popular drinks is their horchata coffee which includes rice water combined with cinnamon and expresso. He also says is horchata is an important traditional drink in Mexican culture.

MexicanTown Bakery also has a variety of baked goods available. The business is located at 4300 West Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209.

Watch the video above for full interview.